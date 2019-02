NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman was struck and killed by a gas truck early Friday morning in Manhattan.

It happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of East 37th Street and Third Avenue in the Murray Hill neighborhood.

Authorities said the truck stayed on the scene.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area during the morning commute, as the investigation continues.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.