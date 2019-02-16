ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An investigation was underway Saturday after police say an elderly couple was found stabbed to death inside their Bergen County home.

Investigators say one of the couple’s two sons asked police to conduct a welfare check at his parents’ home in Englewood. After entering the home on Lafayette Place, the officers discovered Edward Boduch, 71, and his wife Miroslawa Potoka, 72, deceased from multiple stab wounds.

Less than a mile away, police found the couple’s car parked at a nearby Shop Rite.

Investigators say they’re searching for the deceased pair’s other son, who remains unaccounted for.

No arrests have been made, but police say there’s no outstanding threat to the public.