NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a scare in Midtown Saturday night after a trio of manholes caught fire.

Cell phone video captured flames shooting out of one of the holes on 50th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues, right in front of the New World Stage Theater.

About 200 people inside the theater were evacuated as a precaution.

Firefighters and ConEdison crews responded to the scene just before 8 p.m.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fires.