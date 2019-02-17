



Disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner has been released from federal prison in Massachusetts.

The New York Democrat, a former rising star who ran for New York City mayor, was convicted of sexting with a 15-year-old girl from North Carolina in 2017. He began serving a 21-month prison sentence that November at the Federal Medical Center Devens in Ayer, Massachusetts.

Weiner was sentenced by a judge who said Weiner’s crime resulted from a “very strong compulsion.” A tearful Weiner said he was undergoing therapy and had been “a very sick man for a very long time.”

That compulsion was evident in 2011, as Weiner was embarrassed into resigning from his House seat due to another sexting controversy involving women. The growing scandals also doomed his 2013 mayoral campaign.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons website now shows Weiner is in the custody of its Residential Re-entry Management office in Brooklyn, New York. It’s not immediately clear when he was transferred and where he’s currently staying.

The bureau website shows Weiner is slated to complete his sentence May 14 after having his prison term shortened due to good behavior.

