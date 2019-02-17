CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – NYPD officers in Brooklyn are giving props to one of their K-9 partners.

Timmy proved he has a nose for police work after finding three illegal guns during a search of a building near the NYPD’s 76th Precinct.

Officers with NYPD Special Ops say the German Shepherd was able to sniff out the weapons that were hidden under a lot of debris.

The veteran canine later posed with his impressive find in some pictures on Twitter.

Police added that all the hard work earned Timmy some extra treats.

