By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everybody! We’re starting off the day on a clear and cold note, but you’ll notice more clouds moving in throughout the day. It’ll be the colder half of the weekend as temps will only top off in the mid & upper 30s compared to 40s yesterday afternoon.

Tonight is when we could get a round of light snow as a weak storm system moves through the area. As of now it looks like the best bet for snowfall will be north of NYC, but we’re only taking about 1″ or 2″ total. Overall, not a tremendous snow maker.

For President’s Day on Monday, expect some rain showers and snow showers to start the day with improving conditions heading into the afternoon. It’ll be a cold holiday with temps only topping off in the mid 30s.