



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Family, friends, and fellow officers held an emotional vigil for fallen NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen on Sunday.

Members from several difference NYPD commands came to show their support for the 19-year veteran who spent his entire career at the 102nd Precinct in Queens.

.@NYPD102Pct Commanding Officer Deputy Inspector Courtney Nilan speaks at the vigil remembering Det. Simonson

“We can all speak for hours upon hours about what Brian met to us all and that is a true testament to character and to the man that he was,” Deputy Inspector Courtney Nilan, commanding officer of the 102nd Precinct said Sunday.

Our XO A/Lt. Hennessy, APO Oszart,APOs Lesner, APO Singh, & @PBQS_Aux A/DI Neumann did House of Worship patrol this morning, then paid their respects at the 102 Pct Detective Brian Simonsen Vigils.

Meanwhile on Sunday, the alleged lookout in the deadly robbery that cost Det. Simonsen his life was arraigned on murder charges.

Jagger Freeman, of Queens, is suspected of being an accomplice to 27-year-old Christopher Ransom.

Ransom allegedly pointed a fake gun at officers while robbing a T-mobile store on 120th Street and Atlantic Avenue in Richmond Hill Tuesday night. Police fired 42 shots at the career criminal however, Simonsen was hit once in the chest by friendly fire and pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital.

Ransom – a career criminal with over 20 arrests on his record – was shot eight times during the incident and has also been charged with murder.

At his arraignment in Queens County Criminal Court, the 25-year-old Freeman faced additional charges including assault, robbery, criminal possession of a weapon.