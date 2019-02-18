



– It’s a turn of romance far from “Mama’s Broken Heart” for country star Miranda Lambert

The multi-award winning Lambert revealed she secretly got married, and this time to an NYPD officer.

The “Keeper of the Flame” singer tweeted photos of her wearing a white lace gown with her new husband Brendan McLoughlin on Saturday.

In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me. ❤️#theone pic.twitter.com/EgcerqUqEd — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) February 16, 2019

She said in honor of Valentine’s Day she wanted to share she “met the love of her life.”

It’s unclear when Lambert and McLoughlin got hitched.

Officer McLoughlin works at the Midtown South precinct.

Lambert was previously married to country star Blake Shelton.