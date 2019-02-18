CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Miranda Lambert, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s a turn of romance far from “Mama’s Broken Heart” for country star Miranda Lambert.

The multi-award winning Lambert revealed she secretly got married, and this time to an NYPD officer.

The “Keeper of the Flame” singer tweeted photos of her wearing a white lace gown with her new husband Brendan McLoughlin on Saturday.

She said in honor of Valentine’s Day she wanted to share she “met the love of her life.”

It’s unclear when Lambert and McLoughlin got hitched.

Officer McLoughlin works at the Midtown South precinct.

Lambert was previously married to country star Blake Shelton.

