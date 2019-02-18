NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire early Monday in Brooklyn.

Flames broke out shortly before 4:30 a.m. at a three-story building on Greene Avenue in Clinton Hill.

Officials said the fire likely started inside a pizzeria on the first floor before spreading to a dry cleaner, also on the first floor, and then apartments on the second and third floors.

One person was home and managed to escape safely. No injuries were reported.

“There was one resident in the second floor apartment, and she self-evacuated using the interior stairway. The family, I’m told who lives on the top floor, happened to be away on vacation at this point in time,” FDNY Deputy Chief Joseph Jardin said.

About 135 first responders were on the scene and had the flames knocked down around 6 a.m.