NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man accused of raping a woman Friday night in Queens.

The 20-year-old victim had just gotten off a bus around 10:40 p.m. when the suspect followed her to 54th Street and Skillman Avenue in Woodside and asked her for directions to the 7 train.

Police said the man pushed the woman against a vehicle, threatened to kill her and then raped her.

Police say this man is wanted for questioning following the rape of a 20-year-old woman in Queens. (Credit: NYPD)

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she was treated and released.

Police released surveillance video of a man wanted for questioning in the case. He’s described as a Hispanic man with a light complexion.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

