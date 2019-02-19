



— There’s new information in an apparent hate crime at a Brooklyn synagogue. Police have released video, in hopes of catching the man accused of vandalizing the house of worship.

A rally to denounce the vandalism got underway late Tuesday morning, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported.

Clergy from different faiths stood in solidarity after a Bushwick synagogue was targeted by vandals over the weekend. The NYPD Hate Crimes Division continues to investigate the incident.

The group of clergy and law enforcement gathered in front of the boarded up window and shattered glass, which appear to be an indication of an increasing trend.

Video surveillance captured one of possibly two people police are looking for. They’re believed to be responsible for shattering the front window of the Chabad of Bushwick early Saturday morning.

“We just heard a really loud noise. It even sounded a little like an explosion,” Rabbi Menachem Heller said.

About 15 people, including children, were inside the synagogue observing Shabbat. No one was injured. Area faith leaders like Bishop Ismael Claudio said they couldn’t stay silent.

“We want to be here to let them know, look, we’re standing together,” said Claudio, the president of the 81st Precinct Clergy Council. “If clergy doesn’t say anything about this now then when are we going to say something?”

As of Sunday, there have been 55 hate crimes committed in the city this year, including 36 against the Jewish community, according to the NYPD. That’s 15 more incidents than the same time last year.

“Houses of worship are off limits. An attack on any house of worship is an attack on all houses of worship,” Claudio said.

Police have increased patrols outside of the Chabad of Bushwick and other synagogues in the area, adding to an outpouring of support from the community.

Meanwhile, congregants continue to worship and said they will not be deterred, even after being targeted.

Anyone with information regarding this incident has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577.