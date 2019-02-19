



PISCATAWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A bill expanding family leave becomes law in the New Jersey Tuesday, a measure that will allow employees to take more time off without risking their jobs.

Gov. Phil Murphy plans to sign legislation at the JFK Library which would give people more time to take care of a sick family member by doubling family leave, reports CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

The legislation which was voted on last month allows certain employees to take leave without the risk of losing their jobs in cases such as care of a newborn, adopted child or relative with a serious health condition requiring medical supervision.

It would allow an employee 12 weeks off, which is double the amount allowed under the current law.

Some businesses have expressed concerns that this will come at a cost to them, resulting in paying more in overtime or hiring more employees.

Murphy tweeted about the plan calling it “a huge win for working families and our economy.”

On Tuesday in Piscataway, I'll sign into law sweeping legislation expanding paid family leave, a huge win for working families and our economy. No one should have to choose between earning a paycheck and spending time with a newborn child or caring for an ailing relative. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 15, 2019

