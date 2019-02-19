Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio is unveiling a new plan Tuesday as part of his “Vision Zero” campaign.
The Vision Zero initiative, in effect since 2014, aims to end traffic deaths and injuries in New York City.
Watch: Mayor De Blasio Makes Vision Zero Announcement
New York City will now target 424 miles of streets where nearly half of all pedestrian fatalities occur.
Traffic signal timing will be modified to reduce speeding along new “priority corridors” by the end of this year.
Pedestrians will also get more crossing time at 300 intersections.
The targeted “priority corridors” are:
- Bronx: Westchester Avenue (3rd Avenue to Bronx River Avenue), Boston Road – 3rd Avenue to Bronx Park East, Soundview Avenue – (White Plains Road to Bruckner Boulevard)
- Brooklyn: Linden Blvd (Flatbush Av to Sapphire St), 8th Avenue – (39th Street to 73rd Street), Surf Avenue – (Ocean Parkway to Atlantic Avenue), Bedford Avenue – (Manhattan Avenue to Flatbush Avenue).
- Manhattan: Columbus Avenue (9th Avenue to Morningside Drive), York Avenue – (Sutton Place to the FDR), 10th Avenue (West Street to 59th Street)
- Queens: Rockaway Boulevard (Eldert Lane to 3rd Street), 37th Avenue – (114th Street to Woodside Avenue), 21st Street (50th Avenue to 20th Avenue)
- Staten Island: Targee Street – (Van Duzer Street to Richmond Road), Bradley Avenue – (Watchogue Rd to Brielle Avenue), Lincoln Avenue – (Richmond Road to Father Capodanno Boulevard)