



The Vision Zero initiative, in effect since 2014, aims to end traffic deaths and injuries in New York City.

Watch: Mayor De Blasio Makes Vision Zero Announcement

New York City will now target 424 miles of streets where nearly half of all pedestrian fatalities occur.

Traffic signal timing will be modified to reduce speeding along new “priority corridors” by the end of this year.

Pedestrians will also get more crossing time at 300 intersections.

The targeted “priority corridors” are: