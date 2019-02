NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police in the Bronx are investigating the shooting of a woman inside a vehicle on Monticello Avenue in the Wakefield section shortly after 6 p.m. Monday night.

The 27-year-old victim was shot in the back and is in stable condition at Jacobi Medical Center.

In surveillance video, a commotion can be seen happening on the street including what appears to be people fighting and running off.

Police say the gunman was wearing all black clothing and fled in a BMW.