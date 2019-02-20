HAVERSTRAW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A family of seven was rushed to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after police say they were struck by a driver in Rockland County.

Investigators say two adults and five children, including an infant in a stroller, were struck in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in Haverstraw. They were all rushed to Montefiore Nyack Hospital. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

The driver of the vehicle was placed into custody and was being questioned by police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.