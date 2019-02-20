



– Five children were treated for smoke inhalation after a hi-rise fire in the Bronx Wednesday.

It happened at the Butler Houses on Webster Avenue near East 170th Street.

The children were in an apartment on the seventh floor. The children are 4, 5, 6, 7 and 11 years old. Their injuries are not considered life threatening. They were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Sources told CBS2 there was a babysitter at the home but that person had stepped out for a while.

