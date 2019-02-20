WEATHER ALERTClick Here For The Latest Information On Today's School Closings And Early Dismissals
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Sometimes the “five finger discount” is more like twenty fingers.

The NYPD wants your help identifying four men caught on surveillance video carrying televisions into a building.

(credit: NYPD)

According to the police, the suspects stole those televisions after breaking into a warehouse on Bergen Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. The burglary took place at 4:50 a.m. Sunday morning, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

