Justin Lewis
Meteorologist, Weekday Morning Weather Producer

Snow will develop this afternoon and become heavier at times throughout the day. Snowfall amounts will generally range from 1 to 3″ with slightly higher amounts to our west.

Any leftover evening snow will change to a sleet/freezing rain mix before turning over to rain by late this evening. The rain may be heavy at times, but it will taper to a drizzle by late tonight with things quieting down around daybreak.

We’ll start off your Thursday with some clouds, but drier air will thin them out and deliver a decent looking afternoon. Not to mention, temperatures will be running about 10-15° above normal, so it will feel pretty good out there for late February.

As for Friday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures running a little cooler in the mid to upper 40s.

