NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are asking for help tracking down the man they say sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl on the subway.

Police say the incident happened last Thursday afternoon on the 7 train as it headed to the 52nd Street station in Woodside, Queens.

The man in this video allegedly exposed himself and then pressed his body against the girl.

Investigators are hoping this new surveillance video will help lead them to the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this incident has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577.