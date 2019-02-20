WEATHER ALERTClick Here For The Latest Information On Today's School Closings And Early Dismissals
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Lady Gaga is on a career high, with a Las Vegas residency and two Oscar nominations for “A Star Is Born,” but things aren’t going so well in her personal life.

According to People Magazine, Gaga and her fiancé talent agent Christian Carino have ended their engagement.

Rumors started flying when Lady Gaga attended the Grammy Awards without Carino and wasn’t wearing her engagement ring.

In the past, Carino had accompanied Gaga to high profile events including the SAG awards, the Golden Globes and the Super Bowl.

Another hint came on Valentine’s Day when Gaga posted a photo showing off her new back tattoo instead of a picture with Carino.

