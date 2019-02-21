



– A terrifying scene played out in Woodside , Queens Thursday afternoon.

A piece of wooden debris from the elevated 7 train platform came crashing down on a car driving near 65th Street and Roosevelt Ave.

The piece of debris could be seen sticking out through the windshield of the SUV.

A track from the 7 train just crashed down upon a driving car around 65th Street in Woodside, piercing through the windshield. These photos are horrifying! pic.twitter.com/fBjxItlK7Q — Jimmy Van Bramer (@JimmyVanBramer) February 21, 2019

“These photos are horrifying!” Tweeted City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer.

Emergency Medical Technicians and MTA personnel responded to the scene.

The driver was not injured, according to Van Bramer.

It appears that this is not a "track," but a wooden beam or other debris from the 7 train. Regardless, someone could have died. — Jimmy Van Bramer (@JimmyVanBramer) February 21, 2019

“There must be an immediate investigation into how something this dangerous could happen,” Van Bramer wrote. “MTA must answer for our crumbling subway infrastructure before a tragedy occurs.”

“We take this incident extremely seriously, are conducting a full investigation into what happened, have personnel ensuring the rest of the area is safe, and are relieved that no one was injured,” MTA spokesman Shams Tarek said.

MTA workers were using a cherry picker bucket truck clearing out what appeared to be rotted out wooden beams from beneath the tracks, reported CBS2’s Jessica Layton.

Witnesses told Layton the driver appeared to work for a for-hire ride sharing company and had no passengers on board at the time.