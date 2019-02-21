Time Out New York's NYC Happenings For Feb. 22-24A children's film festival, botanical garden events and Brooklyn Beer Week are among the happenings highlighted by Time Out New York's Will Gleason for this week in New York City.

Studio's Picture Perfect Pout Workshop Tops Week Of NYC Fashion EventsFrom makeup and hair to jeans and bow ties, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities to up your fashion and beauty game. Read on for a rundown of what to do in New York City this week.

Enigmatic Fashion Icon Karl Lagerfeld DeadChanel's iconic couturier, Karl Lagerfeld, who dominated high fashion for the past 50 years, has died. He was around 85 years old.

Kids Week Goes Full Steam Ahead At NYC's Intrepid Sea, Air & Space MuseumThe week-long event will include crafts, animal shows, and plenty of science demos on board the historic aircraft carrier.

A Quick & Easy Chicken Tortilla Soup To Warm Up WinterChef Julie Hartigan - from cookingwjulie.com - joined CBS2’s Kristine Johnson and Cindy Hsu with some recipes that will have you and your family slurping every last spoonful.

Furry Friend Finder: Archie And FoxyIn this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock and Cindy Hsu introduce Archie and Foxy.