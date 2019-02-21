NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Hudson County prosecutor is asking for the public’s help in a fatal hit-and-run.

Police said a 34-year-old mother of two died on Monday night after getting hit on 43rd Street off Tonnele Avenue, CBSN New York’s Lisa Rozner reported Thursday.

The boyfriend of Darlene Westbrook said she had gotten off the bus after returning home from New York City. As she was crossing a side street, he said a light-colored minivan hit her and she bounced on to the roof and somehow held on for several blocks before falling off.

CBSN New York’s Rozner spoke with Westbrook’s partner of six years.

“She gave me a kiss and said she loves me, goodbye. At least I got that comfort … I’m trying to hold strong as a man,” Joseph Marrero said.

Police described the vehicle as a possibly silver 2001-’03 Chrysler Voyager minivan that is missing both front hub caps.

The minivan was last observed traveling north on Kennedy Boulevard from 35th Street on Monday between 8:15 and 8:20 p.m. Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office at 201-795-6400.