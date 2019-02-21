



— For some time, a protected bike lane project in Brooklyn has been delayed by nearby Metropolitan Transportation Authority tunnel repairs.

But now, Bay Ridge residents say the wait is endangering cyclists and drivers, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

“Somebody’s going to end up getting hurt out here,” resident Mike Rodriguez said.

The corner where Rodriguez works at 4th Avenue and 60th Street in Bay Ridge has become dangerous. He and other residents say ever since a bike lane project was halted and a construction project started a bottle neck was created, forcing cars to abruptly merge into one lane.

“This whole thing started becoming one funnel of cars every single day,” Rodriguez said.

“Personally, I bike and drive, so every time I pass by this area with my car or my bike I feel scared, because I feel like I’m going to get hit,” Bay Ridge resident Fernando Mota added.

CBS2’s Duddridge saw one cyclist hesitate before going another way when the bike lane suddenly ends around 60th Street.

The issue is exacerbated by double-parked cars.

The bikes lanes were completed from 64th Street to 68th Street, part of a larger project to install lanes all the way from Bay Ridge to downtown Brooklyn. However, the project was put on hold when the MTA started repairing the “N” and “R” subway lines that run beneath the same road, Duddridge reported.

“I think the city definitely needs to plan this a little bit better,” one New Yorker said.

CBS2 reached out to the Department of Transportation, which said it is aware of the concerns and is working with the MTA to develop construction plans to improve traffic flow.

But until the DOT does, Duddridge found many cyclists opting to ride on the sidewalk instead.

“It’s the only way to be safe,” one person said.

“The cyclists aren’t even using the bike lanes. They’re ending up on the sidewalk because there are so many cars here,” Rodriguez added.

The city says the section of bike lane in question will have to wait until the subway project is complete. That timetable is unknown.