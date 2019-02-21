CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Jim Boeheim, New York, Syracuse


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A newspaper in Syracuse is reporting head coach Jim Boeheim was involved in crash that killed a man walking on Interstate 690 overnight.

The Post-Standard reports on Syracuse.com that man in his 30s exited a vehicle with four others near Thompson Road in Syracuse after their car had been involved in a single vehicle crash around midnight amid bad weather.

According to the newspaper, Boeheim was driving by the scene in his vehicle and struck the man who was on the roadway.

MORE: 5 Facts About Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim

Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim reacts during the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Cassell Coliseum on Jan. 26, 2019 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Lauren Rakes/Getty Images)

The victim was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Boeheim was interviewed by police and released.

Earlier on Wednesday night, the Syracuse Orange had beat Louisville at the Carrier Dome.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s