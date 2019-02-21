



— A newspaper in Syracuse is reporting head coach Jim Boeheim was involved in crash that killed a man walking on Interstate 690 overnight.

The Post-Standard reports on Syracuse.com that man in his 30s exited a vehicle with four others near Thompson Road in Syracuse after their car had been involved in a single vehicle crash around midnight amid bad weather.

According to the newspaper, Boeheim was driving by the scene in his vehicle and struck the man who was on the roadway.

The victim was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Boeheim was interviewed by police and released.

Earlier on Wednesday night, the Syracuse Orange had beat Louisville at the Carrier Dome.