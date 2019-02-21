



A man is facing murder charges after police say he deliberately mowed down a family outside a 7-Eleven in Rockland County.

The 32-year-old mother was killed. Her 35-year-old husband and six children – all under the age of 10 – were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

“This is a tragedy. It doesn’t happen very frequently, if at all, in our community,” Capt. Martin Lund told reporters Wednesday. “But it is a tragedy that happened today.”

Early Thursday morning, flowers could be seen outside the now-boarded-up store windows.

Jason Mendez, 35, of Washingtonville, is accused of driving his car into the family around 2 p.m. Wednesday after getting into an argument outside the convenience store on North Central Highway in Haverstraw.

“The suspect then got into his vehicle and deliberately, it appears, deliberately took the vehicle the rammed it into these individuals,” said Lund. “Then, we believe, backed up the vehicle and then subsequently hit the victims again.”

The captain said when police raced to the scene, the suspect was still in his car but had a knife, so officers had to take him down at gunpoint.

“The officers asked him to put the knife down, he refused to do so, and the officer Tased him and took him down to the ground, and then we took him into custody,” Lund said.

Police do not believe Mendez and the family knew each other before the incident and say they are still investigating the motive.

Mendez was charged with murder and seven counts of attempted murder. He is due back in court next Tuesday.