



Police are searching for a man accused of following a 51-year-old woman home and then trying to sexually assault her Thursday in Manhattan.

It happened in broad daylight around 9:50 a.m. near Seaman Avenue and Academy Street in the Inwood neighborhood.

Police said the suspect followed the victim into her building and then tried to pull her pants down. The woman fought back, throwing her coffee in his face and screaming for help.

The suspect took off heading north on Seaman Ave.

Police said they’re searching for a Hispanic man, 30 to 40 years old, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, 250 pounds with a beard, mustache and glasses. He was last seen wearing a black knit cap, black and gray hooded jacket, black sweater, black sweatpants and blue and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.