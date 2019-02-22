



Livery driver Mahoob Lohdi was going about his business when a wooden beam suddenly plummeted from an elevated 7 train platform near 65th Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Woodside.

“I [was] just surprised, I was shaking,” he said Thursday night.

The huge beam came dangerously close to hitting Lohdi. Fortunately, he didn’t have any passengers.

Surveillance video shows his SUV pull over in front of the urgent care where Bobby Ramiro works.

“He was shaken,” Ramiro said.

He and many others rushed to help. But how could this happen?

The MTA says the wood fell from a supply platform that was installed under the tracks years ago. On Thursday night, workers dismantled a portion of the platform, throwing the rotted-out wood beams with nails in them into a pile.

Keep your eyes on the black SUV – watch the wooden beam fall from the platform of the 7 train in Queens. Crazy scary. Pierced the windshield and almost hit the driver. You’ll hear from him at 11 on @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/b0nIR0mgZI — Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) February 22, 2019

CBS2 asked the agency how often these platforms are inspected and when the last inspection took place. Those questions went unanswered.

People who walk and drive in the area are on high alert, saying the MTA has to do better.

“They need to do a better job at the maintenance. It’s a very, very dangerous situation,” said Woodside resident Tom MaGuire.

As for Lodhi, he said he considers himself lucky.

“God blessed me,” he said.