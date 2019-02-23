NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD on Saturday hosted its first ever basketball tournament for over 200 kids from all five boroughs.

“It’s been very exciting,” 13-year-old Ziah Barry said. “I like meeting new people, new cops, they all have a sense of humor.”

More than 200 middle and high school students from every borough brought their A-game to Pier 36 on the Lower East Side for the first ever Ball for it All tournament.

It included teams that come from similar NYPD programs. 18-year-old Brad Hughes plays in the NYPD PAL league, and came out Saturday thanks to an invite from a friend.

“It’s a different experience,” the Bushwick teen said. “I got used to other leagues but this one is more like family. You know, they want you to come. It’s not like you’re forced to, they want you to come.”

The tournament was also about more than just the game. The NYPD was using basketball to build trust and strengthen relationships in the community.

“I’ve never been a fan of cops, but now I realize they’re just humans doing their job,” Brad said.

Officers also hoped their presence would influence kids to make good decisions and turn to them if something bad ever happens.

“To see the excitement in their eyes and to see their enthusiasm for us is really the main goal,” Commanding Officer Danielle Raja said.