NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in the Bronx are looking for the man they say shot another man in the eye.

It happened Saturday morning on the 11th floor of an apartment building in Castle Hill.

Investigators say the victim went to answer a knock at his door just after 6 a.m. When he looked through the peephole, police say the gunman opened fire and struck the victim in the eye.

The suspect then took off. Medics responded and rushed the victim to NYC Health+Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.