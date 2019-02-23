Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a new restaurant coming to the Lower East Side this spring.
Tsismis brings together a combination of Spanish and Filipino cuisines.
The new fusion restaurant’s executive chef, John Paul Diago Afzelius, shared some of the recipes customers will find on the menu with CBS2’s Janelle Burrell and Cindy Hsu.
Kabuti Sliders
Ingredients:
- 1 butternut squash
- 1 pack of sweet Hawaiian dinner rolls
- 1 red cabbage
- 12 pieces of baby Portobello mushrooms
- 3 Eggs
- 200 g. all-purpose flour
- 200 g. panko bread crumbs
- Salt, pepper, and olive oil
How to make it:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees, then cut butternut squash in half and remove seeds. Line a half-inch sheet tray with parchment paper and place the squash skin side down and season with salt, pepper, and olive oil. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 90 minutes or until tender.
- Line another sheet tray with parchment paper. Place the mushrooms and season with salt, pepper, and olive oil on both sides. Bake for six minutes and then turn and bake for another four minutes.
- Once the butternut squash has cooled down, scrape it from the skin and season with salt, pepper, and olive oil and whisk in a bowl.
- Mince red cabbage finely and season with salt, pepper, and olive oil.
- Once the mushrooms have cooled down coat with flour, then egg, and then breadcrumbs. Deep fry at 375 degrees until golden brown.
- Cut dinner rolls in half and toast lightly. Spread the squash on the bottom and top buns. Place crispy mushrooms on the middle and garnish with minced red cabbage on top.
Babylou’s Fried Lumpia (Vegetable Eggroll)
Ingredients:
- 1 Green Cabbage
- 1 pack of egg roll wrappers
- 2 Carrots
- 1 pc Jicama (Mexican Turnip)
- 3 pcs Chayote (Mexican Squash)
- 1 pack extra firm tofu
- 50 g. of bean sprouts
- Salt, pepper, olive oil
- 50 g. water
- 25 g. all-purpose flour
How to make it:
- Peel carrots and julienne. Peel chayote and dice finely. Peel jicama and dice finely. Open tofu and dice finely. Core green cabbage and julienne.
- Sautee each type of vegetable until al dente. Deep fry tofu until golden brown. Mix all ingredients together in a bowl.
- Transfer to a colander and let the water drain for an hour.
- Open egg roll wrappers and lay diagonally. Put mixture in about a third of the way from the bottom and fold and tighten. Fold sides and continue to roll until the tip.
- Whisk flour and water mixture and use it to seal the tip of the egg roll.
- Deep fry at 375 degrees until golden brown.