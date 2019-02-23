NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a new restaurant coming to the Lower East Side this spring.

Tsismis brings together a combination of Spanish and Filipino cuisines.

The new fusion restaurant’s executive chef, John Paul Diago Afzelius, shared some of the recipes customers will find on the menu with CBS2’s Janelle Burrell and Cindy Hsu.

Kabuti Sliders

Ingredients:

1 butternut squash

1 pack of sweet Hawaiian dinner rolls

1 red cabbage

12 pieces of baby Portobello mushrooms

3 Eggs

200 g. all-purpose flour

200 g. panko bread crumbs

Salt, pepper, and olive oil

How to make it:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees, then c ut butternut squash in half and remove seeds. Line a half-inch sheet tray with parchment paper and p lace the squash skin side down and season with salt, pepper, and olive oil. C over with aluminum foil and bake for 90 minutes or until tender. Line another sheet tray with parchment paper. Place the mushrooms and season with salt, pepper, and olive oil on both sides. Bake for six minutes and then turn and bake for another four minutes. Once the butternut squash has cooled down, scrape it from the skin and season with salt, pepper, and olive oil and whisk in a bowl.4034858 Mince red cabbage finely and season with salt, pepper, and olive oil. Once the mushrooms have cooled down coat with flour, then egg, and then breadcrumbs. Deep fry at 375 degrees until golden brown. Cut dinner rolls in half and toast lightly. Spread the squash on the bottom and top buns. Place crispy mushrooms on the middle and garnish with minced red cabbage on top.

Babylou’s Fried Lumpia (Vegetable Eggroll)

Ingredients:

1 Green Cabbage

1 pack of egg roll wrappers

2 Carrots

1 pc Jicama (Mexican Turnip)

3 pcs Chayote (Mexican Squash)

1 pack extra firm tofu

50 g. of bean sprouts

Salt, pepper, olive oil

50 g. water

25 g. all-purpose flour

How to make it: