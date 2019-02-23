CBSN New YorkWatch Now

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man was killed in a fire that broke out at a senior center in Newark, New Jersey Saturday afternoon, officials tell CBS2.

The Essex County Prosecutors Office says calls came in for a fire at St. Mary’s Villa on Stanford Avenue around 1:40 p.m.

It wasn’t immediately what sparked the blaze, which prosecutors say claimed a man’s life.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Officials remained on scene throughout the day probing the cause of the fire.

Stick with CBS New York for more on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s