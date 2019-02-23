NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man was killed in a fire that broke out at a senior center in Newark, New Jersey Saturday afternoon, officials tell CBS2.

The Essex County Prosecutors Office says calls came in for a fire at St. Mary’s Villa on Stanford Avenue around 1:40 p.m.

It wasn’t immediately what sparked the blaze, which prosecutors say claimed a man’s life.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Officials remained on scene throughout the day probing the cause of the fire.

