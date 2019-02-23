



Police are now investigating a pair of deadly shootings in Brooklyn that has left two young men dead.

One of the victims is just 15-years-old.

Chopper 2 was over the scene Friday night. Authorities say officers responded to a call just before 6 p.m. at an apartment building on Flatbush Avenue.

They found teenager Samuel Joseph with gunshot wounds to his head and torso. He was rushed to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Minutes earlier – and just two miles away – a 23-year-old man was shot in the torso and arm on East 94th Street near Avenue B.

He was taken to Brookdale hospital, reportedly in a private car, and later pronounced dead. The 23-year-old’s name has not been released.

Detectives don’t believe the shootings are related however, no arrests have been made in either case. Police continue to look for the suspects.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.