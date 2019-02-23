



Police say a 15-year-old who was shot and killed in front of his Brooklyn home was an innocent bystander and not the gunman’s intended target.

Chopper 2 was over the scene Friday night. Authorities say officers responded to a call just before 6 p.m. at an apartment building on Flatbush Avenue.

They found teenager Samuel Joseph with gunshot wounds to his head and torso. He was rushed to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to Joseph’s family, the teen went to the store to buy food and when he came back the suspect pushed the 15-year-old inside the door and shot him.

Anguish + Heartbreak : The family of 15 year old Samuel Joseph say he went out to get food yesterday evening. When he returned to his Flatbush apartment building gunmen pushed him in the door, shot and killed him. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/gubNHdM57V — Aundrea Cline-Thomas (@AClineThomas) February 23, 2019

“Sam was a good kid. He’d go to school like any other kid… he’s not a gang member, he’s not into any type of situation that would cause this,” a member of the Joseph family told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

Police have not made any arrests in the case and are reportedly looking for the gunman and a possible accomplice, according to CBS2’s Dave Carlin.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.