HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBSNewYork) – The 91st Academy Awards ceremony is just hours away and viewers can expect some big changes this year.

Preparations are well underway outside the Dolby Theater as Hollywood gets ready to honor the very best in cinema. This year, “The Favourite” and “Roma” lead the pack with ten Oscar nominations each.

Both films are up for best picture – along with “’Green Book,” “Black kkklansman,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born,” Dick Cheney bio-pic “Vice,” and Marvel’s “Black Panther.”

“It’s a really interesting mix this year. I think because there are some really popular movies, but also some very small movies,” Tim Gray of Variety Magazine said.

For the first time in 30 years, the Oscars won’t have a host. It will rely on Hollywood A-listers instead. The academy says more than 50 celebrities will present awards during Sunday’s show.