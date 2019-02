NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A pedestrian died following a hit-and-run in Rego Park on Sunday.

Police said the driver of a green cab hit a woman at around 5 p.m. at Queens Boulevard and 63rd Drive and took off.

The driver was arrested at 95th and Junction Boulevard not long after. Police said it’s unclear whether the driver knew he had hit someone.

The woman was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where she later died.

