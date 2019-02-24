NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Brunch is a big deal here in New York City and Il Posto Accanto has been whipping up amazing brunch options for the last 20 years.

Chef Beatrice Tosti shared one of their most popular brunch recipes with CBS2’s Kristine Johnson and Cindy Hsu.

Uova In Trippa (eggs in tripe – there is no tripe in this dish)

Ingredients:

8 organic eggs

1/4 cup grated Parmigiano Reggiano

1/4 cup grated Pecorino Romano, plus a bit more to sprinkle over the finished dish

2 Tbsp chopped flat leaf parsley

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

two pinches ground black pepper

extra virgin olive oil

For the sauce:

1 32-oz. can whole peeled tomatoes

3 shallot sliced

handful of fresh basil

sea salt

ground black pepper

extra virgin olive oil

How to make it:

For the sauce, place a medium pot over high heat and add extra virgin olive oil. As soon as the oil starts getting hot lower the flame to medium low add shallots salt and pepper. Let the shallot caramelize and release all their natural sweetness. Add chopped basil and let it cook and release its natural aroma for two minutes. Increase the flame to high add the tomatoes that you will crush with your hand in the can. As soon as the sauce starts bubbling reduce heat to a simmer and let cook until the sauce turns a wonderful rich orange. Taste for salt and pepper and adjust to taste. You can add heat to the sauce and make it spicy.

Beat the eggs in a bowl, add the two grated cheese, whisk well. Add salt and pepper, whisk. Add chopped parsley and mix.

Place a nine-inch non-stick skillet over high heat, add enough olive oil to coat the pan. With the help of a ladle pour in the pan just enough egg mix to coat the surface. Lower the heat to medium. Once the omelet is done on one side flip it over and finish cooking. Place on a plate and repeat operation until you have no more batter left.

Grab three or four omelets at a time, roll them together and cut in strips around a half inch wide.

Warm up the sauce in a large saute pan. Add the omelet strips. Mix gently until the tomato sauce coats each and every inch of the omelet strip. You can either serve in the same saute pan with a generous amount of grated pecorino. For more formal serving place in a warm platter and add the grated cheese. This dish can be prepared in advance and placed in an oven dish. Add the grated cheese just before you are ready to place the dish in the oven preheated to 400 degrees for 10 minutes.