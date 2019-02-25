



A 16-year-old is under arrest in the attempted rape of a woman in Manhattan.

Police said around 6 a.m. Saturday the suspect followed the 40-year-old victim into her building near Amsterdam Avenue and 148th Street in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

He allegedly grabbed her from behind as she started walking up the stairs and tried to rape her.

But the woman fought back, sending them both falling down the stairs.

The suspect took off, and the victim was treated for injuries to her back and hand.

Late Sunday night, police said a 16-year-old was arrested in the case and charged with rape, sexually motivated assault and sexually motivated burglary.