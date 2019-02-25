



It was a night of firsts and surprises at the 91annual Academy Awards.

While no movie swept the big categories, there was no lack of big moments.

The interracial road movie “Green Book,” about real-life pianist Dr. Don Shirley, won the Best Picture Oscar, despite criticism from the doctor’s family.

“I think we brought great honor to Dr. Shirley. His name is out there in the world,” actor Nick Vallelonga said.

Mahershala Ali earned his second Best Supporting Actor award for playing Dr. Shirley.

In an upset, “The Favourites’” Olivia Coleman won Best Actress, beating Glenn Close, who now has seven nominations without a win.

Olivia Colman is blown away as she accepts her Best Actress Award for her performance in @the_favourite. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/4oQAUUv19Y — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 25, 2019

Rami Malek took home the Best Actor award for his portrayal of the late Queen front man Freddie Mercury.

“Forgive me for this, but collectively, we are all the champions,” he said.

#Oscars Moment: @ItsRamiMalek accepts Oscar for Best Actor In A Leading Role for his portrayal in @BoRhapMovie. pic.twitter.com/PwmrYI35WN — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 25, 2019

Regina King won Best Supporting Actress for “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

“Black Klansman” director Spike Lee jumped on Samuel L. Jackson as he accepted his first competitive Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

“For him, my brother Samuel L. Jackson, to open an envelope and say my name, it was a great thing,” he said.

But he lost in the Best Director category to “Roma’s” Alfonso Cuaron.

#Oscars Moment: Alfonso Cuarón on stage accepting his Oscar for Best Director for @romacuaron pic.twitter.com/SRD9e95pRk — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 25, 2019

Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther” didn’t win the top prize but still made history. Costume designer Ruth Carter and production designer Hannah Beachler became the first black women to win in their categories.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed their Oscar-winning original song, “Shallow,” from “A Star is Born.”

It was also a big night for “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” picking up the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.