



A man was sitting in his car when someone threw a Molotov cocktail at it in Harlem Monday morning, police said.

Police say the 73-year-old man was in his car waiting for a parking sport near Central Park when a suspect came up to the passenger window and threw a bottle filled with a flammable liquid at the car.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. at Malcolm X Boulevard and West 112th Street.

The man suffered minor burns trying to put out the fire.

Police are searching for the person responsible.