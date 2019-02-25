



Hold onto your hat and watch out for the wind.

A high wind warning is in effect for much of the Tri-State Area until 6 p.m. Monday. Gusts up to 65 mile per hour are possible throughout the day.

As of 6 a.m., nearly 10,000 customers were without power across the area.

In Queens, a tree came down onto a home in Saint Albans. No injuries were reported.

Another tree feel across Soundview Drive in Kings Park, Long Island, bringing down wires and sparking a fire on a front lawn.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has activated more National Guard members to help with any storm cleanup, and the state’s emergency operation center is activated.