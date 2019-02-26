



– A somber ceremony is being held Tuesday to make 26 years since the first terror attack on the World Trade Center

Watch: Full 26th Anniversary Ceremony

The ceremony is being held at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum and includes a moment of silence at 12:18 p.m., when a truck bomb detonated inside the parking garage of the north tower.

Six people died and more than one thousand others were injured in the 1993 attack.