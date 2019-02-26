CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:1993 World Trade Center attack, Local TV, National September 11 Memorial and Museum


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A somber ceremony is being held Tuesday to make 26 years since the first terror attack on the World Trade Center.

Watch: Full 26th Anniversary Ceremony

The ceremony is being held at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum and includes a moment of silence at 12:18 p.m., when a truck bomb detonated inside the parking garage of the north tower.

Six people died and more than one thousand others were injured in the 1993 attack.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s