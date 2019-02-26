



A burglar was caught on camera breaking into a salon in the Bronx, and police say he’s struck before.

Surveillance video shows the suspect lower himself into the salon on Grand Concourse in the Fordham section around 12:50 a.m. on Jan. 2. Police said he stole $2,500 in cash.

The man is also suspected of stealing two packages from a United States Postal Service truck near East Burnside Ave. and Anthony Ave. on Dec. 22.

He’s also accused of taking a table saw, air compressor and carpentry table from the maintenance room of an apartment building near Valentine Ave. and East 181st Street on Dec. 24.

Police describe the suspect as a black man, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build, black hair, black beard and bowed left leg.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.