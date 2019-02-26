



CBS2 demanded answers and has now gotten concrete action when it comes to a giant mystery in the East Village.

Monday night, CBS2’s Scott Rapoport went seeking answers from the city after six concrete barriers suddenly appeared on East 10th Street between First Avenue and Avenue A.

Both the Department of Transportation and the NYPD said they were stumped by the blocks. Coveted parking spots were blocked off with no signs or permits explaining why.

“We were just like dumbfounded,” James Peterson said.

“I felt a little unnerved by the fact it appeared there and they don’t seem to be being used for anything,” Loretta Mock added.

Just hours after demanding answers, the blocks disappeared and parking spaces were once again available.

CBS2 found the mystery block droppers – Con Edison.

“We heard a noise and said ‘oh they must be dropping a dumpster’ and then I look out the window and some of the blocks were gone,” Keith Canton said.

“That was just like a magic trick overnight honestly,” Ariana Blakeney added.

Con Ed had its subcontractor – Triumph Construction – remove the blocks. Spokesperson Michael Clendenin claimed the plan was to “block” off space to install gas service to a neighborhood building.

“We’ve had trouble before where cones and tape and the normal things you do to mark off the site,” Michael Clendenin alleged.

“This time they used the blocks so it could not be moved to make sure when other workers got there they’d be able to do it. Obviously this is something we apologize for it shouldn’t have been done that way

CBS2’s Lisa Rozner asked the Con Edison official why no one in the neighborhood was notified.

“We should have done a better job reaching out,” Clendenin confessed.

“I don’t get how they charge as much money as they do and they don’t have any rules or regulations to follow,” another resident said.

Con Ed says the work will go on, but the concrete solution to get it done will not be concrete barriers.

The New York utilities monopoly did have a permit for the work, but the city issued the company a summons and a $1,200 fine for taking up parking with no workers on site.