BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) – If you were outside on Monday, you probably got blown around a bit by those strong, gusty winds.

The blustery day was not only wreaking havoc on the Tri-state area, it also triggered an “ice tsunami” upstate.

High winds the raised water levels so high they sent giant ice chunks spilling over the banks of the Niagara River in Ontario – just across from Buffalo, New York.

Video taken by Niagara Parks police service captured massive chunks tumbling over each other to create an icy wall that flowed onto a busy highway Sunday.

Ice mounds 25 to 30 feet high also came ashore farther south, piling up on several lakefront properties in suburban Hamburg.

“It’s awesome! Crazy and awesome at the same time,” said Rose Hirshbeck of Hamburg as she braced against bitter, buffeting winds to snap photos of the mounds which stretched along the shoreline as far as the eye could see. “This is unbelievable.”

More than 65,000 power outages were reported around upstate New York Monday morning as high winds rattled the region for a second day.

