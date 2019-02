WESTBURY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Service was suspended along several Long Island Rail Road lines Tuesday night after officials say a Manhattan-bound train from Ronkonkoma struck a vehicle near the station in Westbury.

Service on the Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay branches is suspended in both directions due to fire department activity east of Westbury. Crews are en route to asses the situation. We will provide more information as it becomes available. — LIRR (@LIRR) February 27, 2019

The Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson, and Oyster Bay branches were suspended as fire crews made their way to the scene just east of the station.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anybody was hurt in the collision.

Stick with CBS New York for more on this breaking story.