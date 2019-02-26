Comments
ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A fire is out at one of the remaining Marcal Paper company buildings that wasn’t destroyed by last month’s enormous fire.
Power had been turned off at the building near the intersection of Summit Avenue and River Drive in Elmwood Park.
Officials shut down the exit ramp near Route 80 and suspended all train traffic to the area.
PSEG crews believe it began as an electrical fire.