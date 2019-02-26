CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There are plenty of travel sites describing great places to visit in the United States.

One site did the opposite.

They claim to have found the “most boring” towns in every state.

FULL LIST: “Most Boring Towns In Every State”

Best Life Online based the rankings on factors like highest median ages, fewest things to do, and lowest population density.

In the Tri-State Area, they say Bayville, Long Island is the most boring town in New York. Ocean City took the title in New Jersey. They says Essex is Connecticut’s dullest town.

Just remember: They came up with the rankings, not us!

