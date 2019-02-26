CBSN New YorkWatch Now
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Prosecutors say an elderly man was assaulted inside a New Jersey supermarket after he was confronted over a “Make America Great Again” hat he was wearing.

Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Robertson says the 81-year-old Franklin Township man was shopping at the Shop Rite on Elizabeth Avenue Monday afternoon when he was approached regarding his red cap.

The victim was assaulted and sustained minor injuries, according to prosecutors. He declined medical attention at the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Officials request anyone with information to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100, or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477) or online at http://www.888577tips.org or at http://www.scpo.net and click on either “Crime Stoppers” or “TIPS HOTLINE”. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Comments
  1. Maggie Quiroga Mainor says:
    February 26, 2019 at 3:14 pm

    Don’t be wearing that #MAGA crap in NY either. Glad he wasn’t badly hurt because he’s 81, but he’s a serious idiot that hopefully learned a lesson from this. His hate is birthing more hate.

    Reply

