



You may have seen a police officer rescue a lost dog or even pull a cat from a tree before, but the NYPD is now singing the praises of some of their officers who work to rescue birds.

A Red-tailed hawk was found on Front Street in Lower Manhattan last Tuesday.

Officers thought the bird flew into a window because it looked dazed, but authorities later said the hawk likely got into a fight with another raptor.

The department’s Emergency Services Unit has quite a bit of experience rescuing their fine-feathered friends.

“As we were walking to it, it didn’t move, it just looked at us… When we got close enough we were able to gently put the sheet on top of the hawk, grab the hawk, and gently put it into the cage,” NYPD Det. Keith Connelly said.

The injured hawk is recovering from some cuts and bruising.